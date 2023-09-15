Share
Bond auction settlement drives illiquidity
Traders at Access bank say they expect the thin market liquidity levels to impact trading in the bond and treasury bills markets. Meanwhile, investors showed a strong appetite in 2026 instrument despite the 13.4 per cent interest rate. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 15 Sep 2023 12:10:05 GMT
