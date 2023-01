Share

Bond investors focus on short-dated papers

Investors are focusing their attention on the Short end of the curve with demand driven by coupon reinvestment. For the T-bills market, analysts say the bullish run will be sustained despite today's announcement of the MPR rate hike of 100 basis points to 17.5 per cent. Seun Ameye, Fixed income Trader at Citibank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 15:30:15 GMT