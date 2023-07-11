Share
Bonds bullish amid sell pressure
The Nigerian bond market sustained the bullish momentum despite sell pressure in long dated bonds. Emmanuel Odiaka, the CEO of Ecob Capital, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Tue, 11 Jul 2023 17:47:27 GMT
