BRICS & Africa: Making accelerated growth & sustainable development a reality
Unlocking intra-BRICS market access to catalyze intra-BRICS entrepreneurship is on the agenda at the BRICS 2023 Summit. A panel of experts from each of the BRICS countries discuss the best opportunity to accelerate entrepreneurship and create inclusive SMMEs.
Mon, 28 Aug 2023 14:25:43 GMT
