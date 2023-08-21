Share
BRICS Summit 2023: BRICS & Africa: Africa Caucus
The 15th BRICS 2023 summit, under the theme “Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism” will convene an Africa Caucus of representatives to share South Africa’s strategy and plans to develop and strengthen business ties to promote trade and investment between the rest of African business communities and the BRICS nations.
Mon, 21 Aug 2023 08:40:26 GMT
