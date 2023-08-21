Share
BRICS Summit 2023: Inward Buying & Investment Mission
With the global economy fractured as a result of rising geopolitical tensions, it’s more important than ever to strengthen ties with global trade partners. A panel of experts, in the lead up to the upcoming BRICS summit, explore the strengthening of value chains amongst BRICS businesses and best practice to upscale.
Mon, 21 Aug 2023 07:30:50 GMT
