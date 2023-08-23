Share
BRICS Summit 2023: The role of capital markets in driving sustainable economic growth
As member states of the BRICS economies meet for the 15th BRICS Summit 2023, The Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Africa's largest stock market, welcomes a panel of experts to explore “The role of capital markets in driving sustainable economic growth”.
Wed, 23 Aug 2023 14:18:28 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.