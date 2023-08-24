Share
Bulls regain lost ground at equities market
The Nigerian equities market is trading positive after a volatile session this week. Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, GTCO and Access Holding are top stocks by volume. Mukhtar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Thu, 24 Aug 2023 14:40:12 GMT
