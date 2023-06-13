Share
Buy interest seen on mid-to-long papers
Market analysts expect yields in the Treasury bills secondary market to expand as liquidity in the financial system becomes pressured during this week. Buy interest is observed on the 2029, 2032, 2042 and 2049 papers. Tunde Adama, Head of Trading at CitiBank Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for some market insight.
Tue, 13 Jun 2023 14:45:42 GMT
