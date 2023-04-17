Share

Can China’s ChatGPT clones give it an edge over the U.S. in an A.I. arms race?

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI, has caused excitement around the world. Now Chinese technology giants are rolling out their rivals to ChatGPT. Baidu is testing its chatbot called Ernie Bot, while Alibaba is rolling out Tongyi Qianwen. But these launches come against an interesting backdrop – heightened scrutiny by Chinese regulators on the domestic tech sector, Beijing’s political censorship, and rivalry between China and the world’s democracies. Chinese chatbots are expected to look very different from their Western counterparts. While ChatGPT can answer questions on sensitive topics — sometimes inaccurately — Chinese chatbots reportedly shut down some questions. Since late 2020, China has introduced a slew of regulations, with some explicitly targeting AI applications, including chatbots. So what exactly will China’s rivals to ChatGPT look like, and how will they develop going forward? Watch the video to find out more. #CNBC #ChatGPT #China #ArtificialIntelligence ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 10:00:41 GMT