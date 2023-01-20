Share

Can Davos put LGBTQIA+ issues back on the agenda?

Known for its white snow, this years World Economic Forum in Davos took on a new color - rainbow. It’s part of GLAAD’s mission is to increase the coverage of authentic LGBTQI+ stories. #CNBC #WEF23 #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 17:05:09 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.