Can Davos put LGBTQIA+ issues back on the agenda?
Known for its white snow, this years World Economic Forum in Davos took on a new color - rainbow. It’s part of GLAAD’s mission is to increase the coverage of authentic LGBTQI+ stories.
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 17:05:09 GMT