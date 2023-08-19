Markets
Can Expensive, American-Made Weapons Like F-16s Turn The Tide In Ukraine’s War Against Russia?

Kyiv’s push to take back occupied land in eastern Ukraine hasn’t been easy. Despite some small gains, a large breakthrough has yet to occur, leaving some to wonder what else is needed. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:18 — Counteroffensive 04:12 — Western jets 08:56 — Cluster munitions 10:37 — What’s next?
Sat, 19 Aug 2023 16:00:00 GMT

