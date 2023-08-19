Share
Can Expensive, American-Made Weapons Like F-16s Turn The Tide In Ukraine’s War Against Russia?
Kyiv’s push to take back occupied land in eastern Ukraine hasn’t been easy. Despite some small gains, a large breakthrough has yet to occur, leaving some to wonder what else is needed. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:18 — Counteroffensive 04:12 — Western jets 08:56 — Cluster munitions 10:37 — What’s next?
Sat, 19 Aug 2023 16:00:00 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.