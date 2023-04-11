Share

Can India help the UK create the next Silicon Valley and be a tech superpower?

The U.K. hopes to remake the region between the cities of Oxford and Cambridge into the next Silicon Valley. But Britain needs to attract more skilled talent to its shores if it’s going to become a tech power. India is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, and it has plenty of tech talent. “India has been an engineering global talent hub for the world over recent years,” said Amarjit Singh, the CEO of India Business Group, a consulting firm that supports deals between the two countries. “Sixty-five percent of the country’s 1.4 billion population is under the age of 35,” Singh added, pointing to the potential economic benefit of a young workforce. However, immigration remains a highly contested topic in British politics, and it’s unclear how an influx of Indian talent would be received locally. Watch the video above to learn how India can help the U.K. with its ambition to become a tech superpower. #CNBC #UK #SiliconValley #India #technology ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 10:00:05 GMT