Can Nigeria equities sustain uptrend in H2’23?
Following the uptick in the performance of the Nigerian equities in the second half of this year, analysts say they expect market performance to remain volatile as investors as investors position for half year earnings. Tijani Oladipupo, the Head, Norrenberger Advisory Partners, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Mon, 03 Jul 2023 16:16:11 GMT
