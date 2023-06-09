Share
Can Nvidia And The AI Boom Save The U.S. Stock Market And Economy?
Nvidia's rapid rise to a $1 trillion company was a watershed moment for the U.S. stock market. Not only did the U.S. chipmaker report blowout earnings, it also told investors to expect even more and more those profits to keep rolling in. Nvidia makes the powerful computer chips that help power the generative A.I. boom. If corporate American wants to keep up in the current A.I. arms race, they need chips from Nvidia, and perhaps more importantly, access to Nvidia's growing A.I.-powered data center business. This all sent Nvidia's stock to the stratosphere, boosting the tech-heavy NASDAQ and sending a signal to Wall Street that the A.I. boom is for real. But Nvidia's success comes with a few problems. The stock market's recent rally has come from just a handful of Big Tech stocks, Nvidia included. And with inflation remaining sticky and the labor market showing signs of strain, can the Nvidia-powered A.I. boom save the stock market and wider economy after all? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:11 — Nvidia's meteoric rise 02:20 — A.I. and the stock market 04:34 — What's next? Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Dennis Donovan Graphics by: Jason Reginato Reporting by: Jeff Cox Narrated by: Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
Fri, 09 Jun 2023 16:00:32 GMT
