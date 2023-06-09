Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Can Nvidia And The AI Boom Save The U.S. Stock Market And Economy?

Nvidia's rapid rise to a $1 trillion company was a watershed moment for the U.S. stock market. Not only did the U.S. chipmaker report blowout earnings, it also told investors to expect even more and more those profits to keep rolling in. Nvidia makes the powerful computer chips that help power the generative A.I. boom. If corporate American wants to keep up in the current A.I. arms race, they need chips from Nvidia, and perhaps more importantly, access to Nvidia's growing A.I.-powered data center business. This all sent Nvidia's stock to the stratosphere, boosting the tech-heavy NASDAQ and sending a signal to Wall Street that the A.I. boom is for real. But Nvidia's success comes with a few problems. The stock market's recent rally has come from just a handful of Big Tech stocks, Nvidia included. And with inflation remaining sticky and the labor market showing signs of strain, can the Nvidia-powered A.I. boom save the stock market and wider economy after all? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:11 — Nvidia's meteoric rise 02:20 — A.I. and the stock market 04:34 — What's next? Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Dennis Donovan Graphics by: Jason Reginato Reporting by: Jeff Cox Narrated by: Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
Fri, 09 Jun 2023 16:00:32 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top