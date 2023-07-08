Share
Can NYC Taxis Survive Uber And Lyft?
Yellow taxis are an iconic symbol synonymous with New York. But it’s a tough job with drivers on average working more than 9 hours a day, 6 days a week. Taxi’s have also had to contend with a host of other issues. Medallion prices were artificially inflated in the early 2010's due to predatory lending forcing many owner-operators into bankruptcy. The industry has also been overwhelmed by ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft which launched in New York in 2011 and 2014 respectively. Today roughly 13,000 yellow taxis compete with about 80,000 ride-share drivers. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:57 — The legacy of yellow taxis 03:58 — The medallion crisis 08:55 — The rise of ride-hailing services 11:43 — The future Produced, Shot and Edited by: Liam Mays Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Senior Producer: Shawn Baldwin Additional Camera: Natalie Rice Additional Footage: Getty Images, Brooklyn Public Library, New York Times, New York Taxi & Limousine Commission
Sat, 08 Jul 2023 16:00:14 GMT
