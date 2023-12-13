Share
Can Saudi Arabia keep links with Israel?
On September 22, 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was on the cusp of a dramatic breakthrough that would change the Middle East forever. The prime minister was referring to a normalization of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, Israel’s richest neighbor and the birthplace of Islam. But only a few weeks later, a deadly terror attack by Hamas in Israel reignited the oldest conflict in the region and quickly spiraled into a war. America’s Arab partners in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia are caught between delicate diplomatic relations and angry constituencies back home. #CNBC #Israel #SaudiArabia ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci
