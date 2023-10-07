Markets
Can Superyachts Go Electric?

Solar-powered electric yachts have hit the superyacht market. Austrian-based Silent Yachts and Polish-based Sunreef Yachts are two companies working on developing this technology. Allied Market Research predicts the solar boat industry will grow 14 percent by 2031 to $2.4 billion. CNBC headed to the Cannes Yachting Festival to get an inside look at the companies building solar-powered electric yachts, and to explore the challenges the technology faces in playing a wider role in the future of maritime transportation. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:19 — Electrification of superyachts 05:17 — Solar technology 08:30 — The future Produced and Edited by: Sydney Boyo Shot by: David Sauval Animation: Mallory Brangan and Christina Locopo Senior Producer: Shawn Baldwin Editorial Support: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images, Silent Yachts, Sunreef Yachts
Sat, 07 Oct 2023 16:00:02 GMT

