Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Can The U.S. Compete With Chinese Drones?

Chinese made drones have dominated the market for quad copters for over a decade. They’re used by university researchers, firefighters, and police around the world. But growing geopolitical concerns, and the use of drones as weapons of war in Ukraine, and by Hamas during attacks on Israel, have made some critics concerned about U.S. dependence on these small but capable Chinese made machines. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:29 — The drone king 04:42 — Made in America? 06:08 — Police drones 08:17 — War drones 11:15 — What's next? Produced by: Brad Howard Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Fortem Technology, BRINC Drones, DJI, Skydio, Getty, Reuters
Tue, 10 Oct 2023 16:20:11 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top