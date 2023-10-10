Share
Can The U.S. Compete With Chinese Drones?
Chinese made drones have dominated the market for quad copters for over a decade. They’re used by university researchers, firefighters, and police around the world. But growing geopolitical concerns, and the use of drones as weapons of war in Ukraine, and by Hamas during attacks on Israel, have made some critics concerned about U.S. dependence on these small but capable Chinese made machines. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:29 — The drone king 04:42 — Made in America? 06:08 — Police drones 08:17 — War drones 11:15 — What's next? Produced by: Brad Howard Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Fortem Technology, BRINC Drones, DJI, Skydio, Getty, Reuters
Tue, 10 Oct 2023 16:20:11 GMT
