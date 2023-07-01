Share
Can The U.S. Power Grid Handle The EV Boom?
The EV revolution could put a major strain on the nation’s electric grid, an aging system built for a world that runs on fossil fuels. To upgrade the grid to meet growing electricity demand, the U.S. needs to build a massive amount of new transmission and distribution lines to connect new renewable energy resources to population centers. But there are major regulatory hurdles to grid infrastructure buildout, and the government is not investing near the amount that analysts say the nation needs in order to meet its electrification targets. Chapters: 00:00 – Introduction 02:42 — Increasing electricity demand 05:56 — Grid needs 09:33 — Challenges faced 12:19 — Future Produced and Shot by: Katie Brigham Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Reporting: Catherine Clifford Additional Footage: Getty Images, Ford, Rivian, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Volkswagen, PG&E
Sat, 01 Jul 2023 16:00:22 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.