Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Can The U.S. Power Grid Handle The EV Boom?

The EV revolution could put a major strain on the nation’s electric grid, an aging system built for a world that runs on fossil fuels. To upgrade the grid to meet growing electricity demand, the U.S. needs to build a massive amount of new transmission and distribution lines to connect new renewable energy resources to population centers. But there are major regulatory hurdles to grid infrastructure buildout, and the government is not investing near the amount that analysts say the nation needs in order to meet its electrification targets. Chapters: 00:00 – Introduction 02:42 — Increasing electricity demand 05:56 — Grid needs 09:33 — Challenges faced 12:19 — Future Produced and Shot by: Katie Brigham Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Reporting: Catherine Clifford Additional Footage: Getty Images, Ford, Rivian, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Volkswagen, PG&E
Sat, 01 Jul 2023 16:00:22 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top