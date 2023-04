Share

Captains of Industry: In conversation with DP World Group CEO & Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the Group CEO and Chairman of DP World Group - one of the world's leading providers of smart logistics solutions, joins CNBC Africa to discuss supply chain interruptions and what can be done to increase the flow of trade across Africa.

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 15:03:47 GMT