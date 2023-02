Share

Captains of Industry: Stephen Saad on Africa’s place in Aspen’s future

In this episode of Captains of Industry, CNBC Africa speaks to Stephen Saad - the man who co-founded and heads South Africa's largest pharmaceutical company with presence in more than 50 countries in six continents. We found out how he finds Dubai's business landscape and Aspen Group's future expansion plans.

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 08:28:44 GMT