CBN conducts bi-weekly retail SMIS auction
Traders at UBA anticipate a notable decrease in system liquidity accompanied by an increase in funding rates to levels in the mid double digits. This is due to today’s Retail SMIS auction and potential CRR debits. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 09 Jun 2023 14:52:57 GMT
