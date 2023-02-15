Share

Charlie Munger calls crypto ‘massively stupid’ #Shorts

Charlie Munger on Wednesday called #crypto "massively stupid," saying that “it’s just ridiculous that anybody would buy this stuff." #CNBC
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 21:53:05 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.