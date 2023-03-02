West Africa

China says official bilateral loans involving it make up less than 5% of Ghana’s debt

PUBLISHED: Thu, 02 Mar 2023 10:49:36 GMT
Yew Lun Tian
Reuters
A man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra, Ghana, June 15, 2015. Picture taken June 15. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

March 2 (Reuters) – China said official bilateral loans involving the country account for less than 5% of Ghana’s total debt, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

Multilateral and commercial debt account for the vast majority of Ghana’s external debt, said spokesperson Mao Ning.

Germany’s finance minister recently singled out China during a visit to Ghana, as he called on countries that have lent to the embattled West African nation to form a creditor committee quickly to help it restructure its debt.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

