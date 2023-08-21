World map with charts and graphs as symbols of global finance Aug 21 (Reuters) – Emerging market equities sank to two-month lows on Monday, as the latest stimulus measures from China disappointed investors, while Turkish banks slumped after the central bank rolled back a scheme that protects deposits against falls in the lira.

The MSCI’s EM equities index .MSCIEF fell 0.4% – its eighth straight day in the red and longest losing streak since April 2022. Heavyweight stocks of Shanghai .SSEC, .CSI300 and Hong Kong .HSI slumped more than 1%, with China’s blue-chip index .CSI300 hitting a nine-month low after the country’s central bank cut its one-year benchmark lending rate by a smaller-than-expected 10 basis points and kept the five-year rate unchanged. .SS The yuan CNH=D3 weakened by about 0.2% to 7.32 per dollar in offshore trading.

“At the current juncture, deeper rate cuts and RRR cuts could be seen as concrete moves that are necessary to help restore confidence, even though they may not lead to stronger credit and economic growth soon,” Commerzbank strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann said in a note. “Admittedly, rate cuts will lead to larger interest rate differentials vis-a-vis the U.S. and most major economies, posing further downward pressure on the CNY initially. However, should more forceful stimulus be seen as effective in putting a floor to economic growth, the pressure on the CNY could also be alleviated.” Most other Asian stock markets were mixed, though equities in central Europe .WIG20, .BETI and South Africa .JTOPI rebounded after losses last week.

Turkish banks .XBANK fell 3.7%, lagging the country’s benchmark index .XU100, after the central bank began rolling back a costly scheme that protects lira deposits from FX depreciation, marking another move toward more orthodox policies. The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates later this week, its third hike under Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, who has vowed to continue with “gradual and steady rate hikes”. The central bank last week forecast year-end inflation at about 60%, up from 43.8% in July. Further, investors will keep a close eye on the central bankers gathering at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week, for clues on where U.S. interest rates will settle after a series of aggressive hikes.