The Choppies Big Birthday Bonanza competition commenced in 2003 as an appreciative gesture to the company’s loyal customers in countries where Choppies operates .The core mandate of the competition is to thank customers for their unwavering support to the company since its inception 37 years ago in Botswana in the small town of Lobatse.

The competition, arguably the biggest in Botswana has seen over 200 plus lucky customers walking away with brand new cars since 2003. An edition of cash prizes was introduced in 2018 where in addition to 10 brand new Toyota Etios cars, 40 lucky customers walked away happy with P25,000.00 each . The competition got bigger and better as cash prize winners increased in quantity and weekly and monthly draws were held to get more customers to win big with Bonanza.

As Choppies we are always delighted and privileged to serve the 188 million consumers who walk through our doors every year. Our success is deeply intertwined with the livelihoods of individuals and businesses in our communities.

Bonanza is another noble form of corporate responsibility that Choppies undertakes to serve its customers and Batswana at large. The competition is not only centred on appreciating customers but also rewards the efforts of staff in each competition edition. Choppies staff has walked away with brand new cars and cash prizes throughout the years.