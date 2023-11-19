Share
Christian Horner, Team Principal Of Oracle Red Bull Racing: How To Manage A Winning F1 Team
Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing says for 23 race weekends he’s the team principal of a sports team and for the other 52 work weeks of the year he’s a high-tech CEO. He talks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen about how he navigates the two distinct roles. To watch the full documentary, “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1” and for more content, visit CNBC Documentaries: https://www.cnbc.com/inside-track-the-business-of-formula-1/
Sun, 19 Nov 2023 17:00:35 GMT
