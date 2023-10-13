Share
Closing Africa’s water investment gap
Mind the Gap – Invest in Water is a campaign aiming to mobilize at least $30 billion annually by 2030 to close the water investment gap in Africa. This panel discussion looks into if and how this can be done.
Fri, 13 Oct 2023 08:57:58 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.