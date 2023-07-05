NAIROBI, July 5 (Reuters) – China’s curbs on exports of germanium products will lift prices of the semiconductor material, Congolese state miner Gecamines said on Wednesday, creating more value for Democratic Republic of Congo as it readies a new unit to produce it.

China on Monday announced export restrictions on some gallium and germanium products, citing national security interests, alarming international companies in the semiconductor and defense industries.

“We will produce germanium (to replace material) that’s unavailable for the market,” Gecamines’ chairman Guy Robert Lukama told Reuters.

Congo, already the world’s top cobalt supplier and Africa’s biggest copper producer, plans to explore for minerals needed to facilitate the global transition to a low-carbon economy, including lithium, tin, and rare earths.