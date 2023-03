Share

Corporate Access: Audi SA on driving sustainability in the automotive industry

The race to carbon neutrality is on and electric vehicles play a big role. The applicability of it in South Africa is often questioned due to an energy insufficiency. This Corporate Access puts Audi under the spotlight as they speak about Audi SA’s progressive development to deliver the future of sustainable and digitally connected mobility and the future of EVs in South Africa.

Wed, 01 Mar 2023 09:39:00 GMT