Corporate Access: Empowering Africa: Visa’s Digital Transformation Initiatives
In this episode of Corporate Access, CNBC Africa's Zanele Morrison puts the spotlight on fintech. Despite infrastructural challenges, fintechs in Africa have grown rapidly over the years. The disruption due to Covid-19 introduced more possibilities for fintech entrepreneurs but there is still a need for assistance and partnerships with bigger corporates. Partnerships also allow big corporates to penetrate local markets and in doing so, fill the financial gap in Africa. Joining Zanele from Dubai to discuss Africa’s digital landscape and initiatives to boost the role of fintechs on the continent is Andrew Torre, Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Visa.
Fri, 13 Oct 2023 09:45:46 GMT
