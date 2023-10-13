Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Corporate Access: Empowering Africa: Visa’s Digital Transformation Initiatives

In this episode of Corporate Access, CNBC Africa's Zanele Morrison puts the spotlight on fintech. Despite infrastructural challenges, fintechs in Africa have grown rapidly over the years. The disruption due to Covid-19 introduced more possibilities for fintech entrepreneurs but there is still a need for assistance and partnerships with bigger corporates. Partnerships also allow big corporates to penetrate local markets and in doing so, fill the financial gap in Africa. Joining Zanele from Dubai to discuss Africa’s digital landscape and initiatives to boost the role of fintechs on the continent is Andrew Torre, Regional President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Visa.
Fri, 13 Oct 2023 09:45:46 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top