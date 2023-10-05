Markets
Corporate Access: How private 5G networks are driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Africa

CNBC Africa’s Zanele Morrison sat down with Sudipto Moitra, GM:ICT Solutions, MTN Business South Africa as he described how MTN is enabling organisations in redefining industries with MTN Business 5G Private Networks. Across the world, companies that have added 5G private networks to their operations are already benefitting from the technology, which is driving automation, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).
Thu, 05 Oct 2023 17:11:21 GMT

