Share
Corporate Access: How private 5G networks are driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Africa
MTN's increasingly present footprint in the ICT industry has solidified them as ICT providers and opened new pathways into accelerating their 5G Private Networks provision mission.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 13:26:00 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.