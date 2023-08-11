Share
Could Lionel Messi Supercharge Professional Soccer In The U.S.?
Messi-mania has swept the nation, drawing crowds to sold-out stadiums to witness the 36-year-old in action. Messi merchandise is in high demand, and Apple attributes a surge in Apple TV+ subscribers to his Major League Soccer presence. The MLS aims to harness Messi's popularity as the U.S. prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Watch the video above to find out whether Messi wearing the Inter Miami jersey until 2025 could supercharge professional soccer in the U.S. Produced by: Anuz Thapa Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Narration: Jordan Smith Additional Footage: Getty Images, Major League Soccer
