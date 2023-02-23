Share

Countries around the world have legalized cannabis. Could psychedelics be next? Global sales of antidepressant drugs are expected to exceed $20 billion by 2030. Now, some investors are betting that psychedelic therapies can grab a share of that enormous market. Due to their mind-bending qualities, substances like psilocybin, ketamine, LSD and MDMA remain illegal in most of the world. That may help explain why markets are showing strong doubts about the industry. A CNBC examination of seven psychedelic stocks that trade in the United States found that most of them are close to their 52-week lows as of mid-February, with some more than 80% lower than their 52-week highs. But venture firms that invest in the new industry are standing by the drugs. Watch the full report: https://youtu.be/A8SSpMAY5P4 #CNBC #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 18:05:21 GMT