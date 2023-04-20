Court rules Meta can be sued in Kenya over alleged unlawful redundancies

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Inc’s logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo NAIROBI, April 20 (Reuters) – A Kenyan judge ruled on Thursday that Facebook’s parent company Meta META.O could be sued in Kenya, after 43 moderators at its Nairobi hub last month filed a lawsuit against the group and its local partner Sama for unfair termination.

In response, Judge Matthews Nduma issued an interim injunction against Meta and Sama preventing them from terminating the moderators’ contracts, pending a judgment on the legality of their redundancy. “The court finds that this court has jurisdiction to determine the matter of alleged unlawful and unfair termination of employment on grounds of redundancy,” Nduma said on Thursday. The moderators in the petition – who are now 184 in number – say they were fired in retaliation for complaints about working conditions and attempts to form a union.

“I do this work because I believe in protecting people,” said Juanita Jones, a moderator in the petition. “Moderation is the frontline defence of the internet – and it is time to value the work like it, not treat it as some disposable, dead-end job,” Jones said. The moderators say they were blacklisted from applying for the same roles at another outsourcing firm, Luxembourg-based Majorel, after Facebook switched contractors.