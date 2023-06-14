Share
Currency float sees naira drop 36%
After years of sticking to multiple exchange rates, the Central bank of Nigeria today lifted restrictions on the official market, as the Nigeria hit a new low of 750 Naira to the USD according to data from Refinitiv Eikon. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 14 Jun 2023 14:38:13 GMT
