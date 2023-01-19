Share

Davos 2023: Reigniting Growth in Africa

Africa, like the rest of the world, is struggling to recover from the twin shocks of the covid-19 pandemic and Russian war on Ukraine. At the same time, regional governments are constrained by tight finances, unequal access to external funding and increasing debt burdens. What policy actions are needed to enhance economic diversification and unleash the private sector’s potential in the region? Join CNBC Africa from the World Economic Forum in Davos, for a conversation with key government and private sector leaders on the African economic outlook for 2023.

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 10:33:17 GMT