Demand to drive bullish equities
Analysts at Parthian Securities expect mixed to positive sentiment at the equities market due to the continued strong demand for stocks with solid fundamental metrics. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will today ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Chinazom Izuora, Senior Associate, Investment brokerage at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa to drivers of market sentiment.
Wed, 20 Sep 2023 14:21:44 GMT
