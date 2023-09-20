Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Demand to drive bullish equities

Analysts at Parthian Securities expect mixed to positive sentiment at the equities market due to the continued strong demand for stocks with solid fundamental metrics. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will today ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Chinazom Izuora, Senior Associate, Investment brokerage at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa to drivers of market sentiment.
Wed, 20 Sep 2023 14:21:44 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top