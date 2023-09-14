Share
Designer chip company Arm valued at over $54 billion in biggest IPO of the year
With Arm starting trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, investors are considering the potential upsides — and downsides — of investing in the company. The British chip designer itself flagged several risks in its IPO prospectus, ranging from its China business to geopolitics, but one potential threat has gained traction as its listing nears.
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 12:54:06 GMT
