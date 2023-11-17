Share
Discover Rwanda: Making of a Sports Hub
Rwanda has defied traditional expectations and norms by hosting prestigious global competitions over the past few years making it a prominent contender for sporting events destinations in Africa. Join us in as we witness Rwanda's extraordinary journey in 'Making of a Sports Hub'.
Fri, 17 Nov 2023 08:32:44 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.