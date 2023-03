Share

Dividend payment to boost sentiments in Nigerian equities

As more listed companies announce plans for 2022 dividend payments, analysts say they expect outcome from the ongoing Monetary Policy Committee meeting to have some level of pressure on the Nigerian equities market performance this week. Ope Oluwa, a Research Analyst at Cordros, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 14:08:25 GMT