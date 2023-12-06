Share
DMO to conduct ₦104.3bn T-Bills auction
Investors have their focus fixed on the 104.3 billion naira T-bills auction today, as the market continues to take a cautious approach. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead, Currency Trading at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more mid-week market updates.
Wed, 06 Dec 2023 11:58:48 GMT
