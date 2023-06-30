Share
DMO to conduct ₦187bn T-bills auction
Traders at Access Bank say they except a quiet session at the treasury bills market today as investors take part in the treasury bills primary market auction today, where the DMO will offer a total of 187.1 billion naira. Dimeji Obasa, a Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 30 Jun 2023 15:55:21 GMT
