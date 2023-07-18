Share
Do bond yield declines really reflect sentiments?
The 360-billion-naira bond auction on Monday saw a big drop of up to 1.4 per cent in yields, signalling investors sentiments in the bond market, albeit rising inflation. Egie Akpata, the Chairman of Skymark Partners, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Tue, 18 Jul 2023 15:33:30 GMT
