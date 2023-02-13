Share

Does The Tesla Semi Live Up To The Hype?

Five years after Elon Musk first announced the Tesla Semi, it’s finally hitting roads. CNBC visited Pepsi’s Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California, where it is using the new electric trucks, to see whether the Semis live up to the hype. Chapters: 2:12 Ch 1 - Tesla Semi 6:16 Ch 2 - Frito-Lay’s Tesla Semis 9:16 Ch 3 - Challenges Produced by: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Katie Tarasov Narration by: Erin Black Graphics by: Alex Wood

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 17:00:23 GMT