Share

Does The Tesla Semi Live Up To The Hype?

Five years after Elon Musk first announced the Tesla Semi, it’s finally hitting roads. CNBC visited Pepsi’s Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California, where it is using the new electric trucks, to see whether the Semis live up to the hype. Chapters: 2:12 Ch 1 - Tesla Semi 6:16 Ch 2 - Frito-Lay’s Tesla Semis 9:16 Ch 3 - Challenges Produced by: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Katie Tarasov Narration by: Erin Black Graphics by: Alex Wood
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 17:00:23 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.