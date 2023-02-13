Does The Tesla Semi Live Up To The Hype?
Five years after Elon Musk first announced the Tesla Semi, it’s finally hitting roads. CNBC visited Pepsi’s Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California, where it is using the new electric trucks, to see whether the Semis live up to the hype.
Chapters:
2:12 Ch 1 - Tesla Semi
6:16 Ch 2 - Frito-Lay’s Tesla Semis
9:16 Ch 3 - Challenges
Produced by: Andrew Evers
Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt
Additional Camera: Katie Tarasov
Narration by: Erin Black
Graphics by: Alex Wood
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 17:00:23 GMT