Nestled within Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, is a side often overshadowed by skyscrapers and markets. Beyond the urban beat lie spaces for ecotourism enthusiasts, offering sustainable adventures and untamed natural beauty.

In the city’s heart, wildlife conservation efforts testify to the preservation of ecological treasures. Green environments and protected habitats reveal diverse species thriving, weaving a narrative of coexistence between the city and its wild inhabitants. Lagos’ ecotourism potential isn’t just an environmental testament; it’s a thriving economic force. Statista forecasts a $3.4 billion direct tourism contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from Lagos in 2026. This underscores the city’s appeal to conscientious travelers and highlights the economic vitality of sustainable tourism practices. Sustainable initiatives and natural attractions are transforming the city into a haven for eco-conscious travelers. From pristine beaches to urban green spaces, businesses are capitalizing on the demand for eco-friendly experiences while preserving the environment.

CNBC Africa highlights key ecotourism destinations in Lagos, where every step taken is a stride towards a greener, more harmonious future. Preserving Nature’s Balance: Exploring Lekki Conservation Centre At the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC), tourists traverse elevated canopy walkway, witnessing diverse bird species, and grasp the delicate balance of nature. As mentioned in multiple reports, the longest canopy walkway in Africa draws thousands, emphasizing the site’s allure. The 401-metre-long canopy walkway features six towers that rise over 22 feet each. The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), a non-governmental organization dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development, established the LCC in 1990. The LCC spans 78 hectares at the heart of Lagos – Lekki, a peninsula known for its upscale neighborhoods, beaches, and real estate developments. The management practices at the LCC include the availability of tour guides, parking space, security, and entrance.

“I found myself immersed in a lush haven of nature, surrounded by towering trees and diverse wildlife. The canopy walkway offered a thrilling adventure, providing panoramic views of the expansive surroundings. The serene atmosphere, coupled with informative signage, created an educational and enjoyable experience. It left me with lasting memories of the natural beauty,” Dayo Mustapha, a Nigerian web developer, shares with CNBC Africa. Epe Mangrove: Navigating Nature’s Tranquil Tapestry And Cultural Legacy Located approximately 96km east of Lagos, the Epe mangrove spans from the Lekki-Ibeju axis to Epe town, located on the north side of the Lekki Lagoon. Tourists often begin exploration across the Ibeju Tow, in the grey-green waters of the mangrove, navigating the shallow creek with its shore-hugging waters and thriving mangrove forests at about 16ft deep. These coastal wonders, situated along river banks and lagoons, boast an elevation of 105 metres above sea level. Epe, known as the fish basket of Lagos State, is adorned with a giant fish sculpture at Lekki-Epe T-Junction. The locals, heavily reliant on fishing, gather shrimp, oysters, shellfish, and more, bringing their bounty to the fish market located 13km from the mangrove.

Tourists are able to immerse themselves in the tranquility of the Epe Mangrove as towering trees form a serene canopy, providing a habitat for diverse bird species. Navigable water channels serve as an invitation to explore this natural wonder by boat. Beyond its scenic allure, Epe Mangrove holds cultural significance. Engaging with local guides provides discovery about the traditional uses of mangrove resources and their crucial role in sustaining nearby communities’ livelihoods. “Navigating the intricate waterways surrounded by towering mangrove trees was a serene escape from bustling urban life. The air was filled with soothing sounds of nature – chirping birds, rustling leaves, and the gentle lapping of water against the boat. It also presented an opportunity to engage in adventurous activities,” Moses Adeolubodun, a Nigerian realtor, shares with CNBC Africa.

Tarkwa Bay’s Coastal Gems And Community Involvement Tarkwa Bay, accessible only by boat or water taxis due to its island status, exemplifies a commitment to maintaining pristine coastal areas. Swimmers and water sports enthusiasts revel in the clean shores, appreciating the city’s waste management and environmental education programs. Situated on an island near the Lagos harbor, Tarkwa Bay is an artificial, sheltered beach with a welcoming resident community, setting an example as an eco-conscious destination. Visitors can indulge in sunbathing, unwind on the clean shores, and appreciate its beauty. Badagry’s Cultural And Historical Riches Badagry, an ancient city, recently hosted the ‘Fourth Door of Return’ programs, reuniting diaspora Africans with their roots. With attractions like Whispering Palms Beach and the Slave Port, Badagry showcases Lagos’ rich historical and cultural tapestry.

Despite the sombre past of the transatlantic slave trade, Badagry has transformed into a resilient community, preserving its heritage while embracing new possibilities for economic growth. “What Bagadry has, no place in the world has it. Door of Return is going to be the biggest tourism event from Badagry, Lagos and Nigeria,” says the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa during the press briefing ahead of the programs. Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after the programs’ conclusion, reiterated the state’s “dedication to transforming Lagos State into a global tourism by focusing on making Badagry, in particular, a preferred destination for tourists.”