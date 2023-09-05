Share
Ed-Tech Monday: Accelerating Digital Literacy to Benefit Education Systems in Africa
As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, digital literacy and skills have become a vital tool for individuals, communities, and learning institutions alike. Digital Literacy gives the ability to navigate our digital world to find, evaluate, and communicate information. This episode will look at initiatives taking in Africa to accelerate digital literacy.
Tue, 05 Sep 2023 07:29:38 GMT
