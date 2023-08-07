Markets
Ed-Tech Monday: Bolstering Growth for Africa’s EdTech System

Many topical issues affecting the implementation of technology in education have been discussed through numerous conversations across the continent. The question on whether these conversations have had an impact abounds. A panel of experts discusses the challenges, opportunities and reflect what it's going to take to bolster growth for the African EdTech ecosystem.
Mon, 07 Aug 2023 14:47:01 GMT

